Hina Khan's style affair inside Bigg Boss house continues as the actress struts in style in her one too many outfits. Hina has entered the new season as senior with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla and is busy making her seniority felt. And while her stint inside the BB house as a contestant was quite charming, these recent appearances are equally effective and mind-boggling if we can say. From an ethereal touch to uber-glam, Hina's busy hopping between different designs and we are amazed. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's Denim Separates by MellowDrama for Bigg Boss 14.

Hina's new outing sees her decked up in Sakshi Khetterpal creation. The yellow printed blazer set has her exuding all the bawsy vibes. The outfit is definitely charming but a special mention for her styling that's on fleek. Hina paired her look with coral lips, black eyeliner, curled eyelashes and contoured cheeks to go with. She further accompanied her #ootd with soft highlighted curls and a delicate neckpiece in addition. Overall, it was a delightful affair wherein she appeared as her own ray of sunshine. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Slips Into her Retro Mode for the Premiere Night Episode (View Pics).

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's charming appearances have set our Instagram feed on fire. They are easy on your eyes, fuss-free and not very difficult to imitate. Her style file should be a go-to place for every budding fashionista out there. Her choices are sophisticated, modish and trendy and we see no reason why you wouldn't get inspired.

