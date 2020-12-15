Indian television’s sexiest starlet, Nia Sharma is giving major style inspiration for the coming New Year’s Eve party with her latest OOTD/OOTN. The 30-year-old sexy bombshell has left everyone tongue-tied with this racy outfit. Nia put on an eye-popping display in a revealing black dress that left netizens sweating buckets. The Jamai Raja 2.0 is showing us an effortless way to look your best for the most happening night of the year. Just 8 Photos of Nia Sharma Flaunting Navel Piercing in Tiny Bralettes and Crop Tops That Scream ‘BOLD IS BEAUTIFUL’.

Nia flaunted her slender figure in a black dress, featuring a plunging neckline. From the two pics, it appears to be a backless cowl-neck halter dress. She cuts a glamorous figure in this sexy satin outfit, which Nia has allowed it to be the highlight of her look. The Naagin 4 actress ensures to not go overboard with styling and let her dress command all the attention. She has instead gone for big gold hoop earrings and a dainty necklace. While she went easy on accessories, the makeup connoisseur enhanced her visage with bronze makeup look, winged eyeliner and classic bold red lips.

The Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India winner captioned her social media post: “Live your eyeliner and breathe your lipstick they say!”

Sexy Black Outfit + Red Lips Is Such a Classic Combination!💄

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

You could get a better look at Nia’s black outfit in this video, which she shared to thank her fans for celebrating one year anniversary of her serial, Naagin 4. It is a midi dress with a front slit. You can also see Nia donning a pair of white mules, and we advise you to swap it with a pair of pumps or stilettos.

Everything Is 🔥 Except Those Ugly White Mules, Throw Them in 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia also treated her Instagram fans past week as she showcased her slender physique in a sizzling black bikini while chilling at the seashore. She flaunted her jaw-dropping hot body as she posed at the beach in a skimpy two-piece.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).