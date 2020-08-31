Nia Sharma needs no introduction if you have followed Indian television for the shortest duration. The 29-year-old is THAT famous! And so are her stunning posts on Instagram. Everything the Jamai Raja star shares on the photo-sharing platform become the talk of the telly town. Especially, when Nia Sharma is flaunting her navel piercing in scorching hot pics. From traditional to Athleisure, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India winner does not miss out an opportunity to showcase her tiny waist and belly piercing! Now that's what we call being a sex symbol, and a style icon rolled into one.

In the world of television, where new faces are launched every now and then, it is important to stay relevant and wanted in this business. Nia is all about that. She is young, vivacious, and most importantly, breaking the mould that is associated with Indian TV stars. A look at her Instagram handle, and there you see TV's pyari-dulari beti or sanskari bahu dolled up as one of the social media's hottest bombshells, JLT.

Let us check out her eight photos of Nia Sharma that has the girl putting her love for blingy navel pierce on display. In these pics, you will also come to know of her obsession for the colour white, if you already did not know. Yes, Niaholics, we are looking at you.

1. She Loves WHITE

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. We Told You To Take Her Love For WHITE Seriously!

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Next Best Is Anything Teamed Up With White!

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. Black Comes A Close Second

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Sexy Cholis Are Also Welcome!

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

6. Baggy Jeans to Flaunt That Slim Waist -- A BIG 'YES'

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

7. Did We Mention How Much Nia Digs The Athleisure Look?

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

8. And Anything WITH WHITE

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her breakthrough role was that of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She played a small-town girl with a heart of gold and nerves of steel battling a terminal illness. Nia continued to find success on TV with her next projects, Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja, dual roles as Aarohi Kashyap and Anjali Sharma in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Brinda in Naagin.

However, it was her portrayal of grey character Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted, which got audiences to notice her acting chops. The young telly star has also bagged the winner's trophy at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, a spin-off of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, a stunt-based reality TV show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).