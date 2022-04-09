Ileana D'Cruz might be missing from the Bollywood scenario but the actress sure keeps her fans entertained with all her social media posts. From promoting body positivity to sharing her incredible holiday pictures, Ileana has amped up her social media game and we are certainly rooting for this pretty lady. Earlier, the Main Tera Hero actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion avatar and it instantly had our attention. Ileana D’Cruz’s Throwback Pic From Her Maldives Dairies Is Surely A Sweet Treat For Her Fans!

While one may think if Ileana has worn a kaftan, let us clarify that it is NOT. Yes, it looks like one but it's in fact a maxi dress that resembles a kaftan. It belongs to the brand, Nirmooha and as per their specification, the outfit is a kaftan style maxi with an attached holographic embroidered belt. The outfit further had a deep, plunging neckline and a front thigh-high slit to add oomph to it.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ileana further styled her outfit by opting for a layered necklace and a bracelet to go with it. With blushed cheeks, matte pink lips, curled eyelashes and light eye makeup, she completed her look further. The outfit is currently available on the brand's website and it costs Rs 29,400! Ileana D’Cruz Stuns In A White Crochet Bikini As She Chills By The Beach (View Pic).

Coming to her professional side, Ileana will be next seen in Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda. The movie will apparently explore Indian society's obsession with fair skin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2022 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).