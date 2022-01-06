Ileana D’Cruz is one of the gorgeous actress who often shares pictures from her travel diaries. One just cannot take their eyes off this beach bum. Be it a bikini, swimsuit or any other outfit, she is definitely always beach ready. The hottie’s latest post is a throwback picture from her Maldives trip and it is indeed a sweet treat for her fans. She can be seen flaunting her beach hat that has ‘do not disturb’ written on it. Her smile in this picture is sure to win hearts and the reason behind it is the chocolate cake in her yummy, just like she mentioned in the caption.

Hottie Ileana D’Cruz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)