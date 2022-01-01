Believe it or not but kaftans are quite popular with the B-town ladies these days. Not only Kareena Kapoor Khan who's a self-proclaimed connoisseur of kaftans, but many other Bollywood beauties including a few millennials have sung its praises recently. Yes, we are talking about Janhvi Kapoor who recently shared a series of pictures in her black and purple kaftan. Styled by Meagan Concessio, Kapoor took the opportunity to slay in what we believe is the most comfortable silhouette to wear. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Margot Robbie, Whose Sheer Black Outfit Did You Like More?

Janhvi's black and purple velvet kaftan was designed by Sureena Chowdhari and gave us all the Arabic vibes. The Dhadak actress had further styled it by ditching all the jewellery and picking a pair of statement earrings. Blushed cheeks, pink lips, light eye makeup and loose hair left open completed her look further.

Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia

Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Janhvi's look was certainly etched in our minds, Neha Dhupia took it up a notch higher. She wore the same kaftan for one of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremonies and needless to say, dazzled in it like a star. Dhupia, in fact, paired her outfit with chunky jewellery and gave a nice boho spin to it. Pink lips, smoky eyes and contoured cheeks rounded off her look next. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Rhea Chakraborty, Whose Pantsuit Colour Looked More Lovely?

While both these ladies did their best to nail this very chic design, who do you think won this race? Was it Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Dhupia? Drop-in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Dhupia, Who Wore this Black Kaftan Better? Janhvi Kapoor Neha Dhupia

