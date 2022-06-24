Famous YouTuber, Prajakta Koli marks her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo. The family entertainer is receiving some warm reactions from critics and netizens alike and we bet Prajakta is busy basking in its glory. For those who followed her YouTube channel, Mostlysane are well-versed with her quirky persona but for those who didn't, let us tell you that she has a completely different side to her! Besides being quirky, Koli is also a budding fashionista who likes packing a punch with her sartorial attempts. JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Spells Magic While Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are True Stars Of This Fun-filled Dharma 'Homecoming' (LatestLY Exclusive) .

One look at Prajakta's Instagram account and you're convinced that she knows fashion. While she may not be well-acquainted with all the trends and forecasts, she's certainly on the right track and her personal sense of styling is top-notch. From bawsy dresses to cool co-ord sets, Prajakta likes having a variety in her wardrobe and there's never a dull moment in there. Her choice, though simple, are chic and would instantly make you fall in love with her. If you need any more proof, we have curated a list of some of her best looks from the recent past. Let's scroll through. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan Dance to Jugjugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song Along With Karan Johar (Watch Video).

Keeping it Chic and Stylish

Loving this Mint Green Shade!

A Bralette to Keep the Look Edgy

Colourblock Blazer for Win!

Keeping it Casual and Simple

So, while the girl is busy getting accolades for her Bollywood debut, let's keep scrolling through her Instagram account, shall we?

