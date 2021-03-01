Once a teen sensation, Justin Bieber celebrates his 27th birthday today and it's time we raise a toast to his dapper outings. Right from his early days as a singer, Bieber has always managed to impress the fashion critics with his cool choices. Ditching the usual choices, the Baby singer is known for picking unconventional designs. From his appearances at Grammys to other red carpet events, Justin Bieber's style file has always been terrific if nothing else. Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Holiday In Hawaii! Here’s Looking At The Couple’s Mushy Pictures From Their Tropical Getaway.

From his all-red pantsuit to pink pants, Justin Bieber's outfits have always been crazy and whacky. The Canadian singer often steps out with his unusual wardrobe and his model wife, Hailey Bieber compliments him by dressing up glamorously. A sensation of recent times, Justin is an inspiration for so many. His dapper appearances are often imitated by his fans and why not? They certainly deserve all their attention. And while we are discussing this, let's have a look at some of our favourite appearances by him. Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Sold Their Grand Beverly Hills Mansion at This Price.

We're Loving this Cool Look On Him!

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styling Lessons 101 By Justin Bieber!

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ditch the Moustache and Rest Everything is Cool About This Look

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Said Red Carpet Can't Be Informal?

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Proving Why Teenagers Were Obsessed With Him

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Freaking HOT!

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An OTT Jacket? Trust Justin to Nail It

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Justin is currently enjoying his marital bliss with his wife, Hailey but the couple is in no mood to plan a child anytime soon. They want to enjoy their married life for a few years and then maybe open the next chapter. Well, we're certainly extending all our good wishes for their future endeavours but today, let's send him tons of praises for his special day. Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber. Have a great one.

