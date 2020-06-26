Kajal Aggarwal is an out and out Mumbai girl but she has a flourishing career down South. The lovely doe-eyed girl with a twinkle in her eyes and an infectious smile from Singham, is quintessentially a Punjabi kudi but she has firmly established a name in Tollywood, to the extent of clinching a coveted statue at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore - a first for any South Indian actress. On the fashion front, Kajal never skips a beat and sparks off versatile and always neat style vibes that range from ethnic and traditional to street style chic. Additionally, she plays it coolly with a toned frame and an infectious smile in tow. Kajal always notches up the glamour quotient with the thriving elements of non-fussy and chic always underlining her looks. A recent appearance before the lockdown saw her pull off a lehenga by Varun Bahl. A butterfly inspired blouse with an ivory-toned lehenga and peachy pink dupatta was complimented with subtle glam. She was styled for a friend's wedding by Esha Amiin.

Lending our parched ethnic wardrobes a much-needed inspiration, here's a closer look at Kajal Aggarwal.

Kajal Aggarwal - Butterfly Love

A Varun Bahl creation featuring a multi-hued butterfly wings inspired blouse was teamed with an ivory lehenga and a pink dupatta. A dainty necklace, bangles, wavy ponytail, blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones and nude pink lips completed the look.

Kajal Aggarwal in Varun Bahl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kajal will be seen essaying the role of Parameshwari in Paris Paris, the Tamil adaptation of 2014 film, Queen. She will also be seen in Mumbai Saga, a multi-starrer featuring Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham.

