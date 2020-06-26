Kajal Aggarwal is an out and out Mumbai girl but she has a flourishing career down South. The lovely doe-eyed girl with a twinkle in her eyes and an infectious smile from Singham, is quintessentially a Punjabi kudi but she has firmly established a name in Tollywood, to the extent of clinching a coveted statue at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore - a first for any South Indian actress. On the fashion front, Kajal never skips a beat and sparks off versatile and always neat style vibes that range from ethnic and traditional to street style chic. Additionally, she plays it coolly with a toned frame and an infectious smile in tow. Kajal always notches up the glamour quotient with the thriving elements of non-fussy and chic always underlining her looks. A recent appearance before the lockdown saw her pull off a lehenga by Varun Bahl. A butterfly inspired blouse with an ivory-toned lehenga and peachy pink dupatta was complimented with subtle glam. She was styled for a friend's wedding by Esha Amiin.
Lending our parched ethnic wardrobes a much-needed inspiration, here's a closer look at Kajal Aggarwal. Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: 5 Blockbusters Of This South Beauty That Are A Must Watch!
Kajal Aggarwal - Butterfly Love
A Varun Bahl creation featuring a multi-hued butterfly wings inspired blouse was teamed with an ivory lehenga and a pink dupatta. A dainty necklace, bangles, wavy ponytail, blushed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones and nude pink lips completed the look. Kajal Aggarwal Is Sublime Chic in Pastel Green Raw Mango Creation That Looks Like a Must-Have Summer Wardrobe Style!
On the professional front, Kajal will be seen essaying the role of Parameshwari in Paris Paris, the Tamil adaptation of 2014 film, Queen. She will also be seen in Mumbai Saga, a multi-starrer featuring Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).