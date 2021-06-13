TV beauty Karishma Tanna is often taking Instagram by storm, one picture at a time. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress is busy thinking of ways of wooing our hearts and making them flutter with joy. Karishma Tanna has always been on our radar whilst we are searching for the best-dressed celebs. Her choices are vibrant, chic, happy and fun. And while we can't stop adoring her previous attempts, the actress recently shared pictures in her cool blue outfit that instantly grabbed our attention. Yo or Hell No? Karishma Tanna's Maxi Dress By Payal Singhal.

Karishma's powder blue separates belong to the house of Pepseacle. She paired her outfit with a pair of white strappy heels and no jewellery. Tanna further complemented her look by picking a wavy hairdo, dewy makeup and nude lips. She kept her styling rather simple and it gelled in well with her attire. She looked like a million bucks and we can't stop gushing about her look. Karishma Tanna is all Things Mystical and Marvelous in Her Newest Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Karishma's professional projects, the actress was last seen in ZEE5 Original, Lahore Confidential with Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh. She was also seen in Bullets, an MX Player web series with Sunny Leone.

