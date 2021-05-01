Summer is already here and we are busy updating our wardrobes. So what if we are asked to stay indoors, the heat is still unbearable and that's always a good reason to shop. Especially those long maxi dresses that are also brunch staples. Speaking of maxi dresses, Karishma Tanna recently stepped out wearing an easy breezy dress that instantly had our attention. It was rather simple, extremely non-fussy but apt for the ongoing summer season. Karishma Tanna Is Cranking Up That Bawse Girl Mode With Some Striped Pantsuit Sass!

Karishma's white printed maxi dress belonged to the house of Payal Singhal. It looked refreshing and its soft fabric made us wonder if should invest in one already. The tassel straps, in particular, added a wow element to this otherwise simple attire. The Lahore Confidential actress kept her styling simple with no jewellery, nude makeup and loose hair. The outfit is perfect for your future brunch dates with your girl pals and we are loving the way it's exuding all the charming vibes. Karishma Tanna's New Monochrome Pictures Are Screaming 'Hotness'.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

