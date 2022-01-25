Katrina Kaif is making headlines since December 2021, isn't she? After her wedding pictures with beau Vicky Kaushal were all over the internet, she also took some opportunity to send in Christmas and Lohri wishes from their side. Their adorable clicks definitely made our day and here she's again, stealing our hearts with her holiday clicks this time. Kat, earlier, took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her Maldives holiday which had to grab our eyeballs. Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Bride Seeks Inspiration From Masaba Gupta's Previous Collaboration With Sabyasachi!

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress is supposedly posing on the exotic beaches of the island country and her million-dollar smile is definitely warming our hearts. Katrina is seen posing in a floral printed co-ord set paired with a green and white striped shirt. The outfit belonged to the house of The Iaso and when we checked their website, it's currently available in their different sections.

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The co-ord set is essentially a bikini top paired with pull-on shorts. The outfit is priced at roughly Rs 10,000! Now, if you want to add an additional green shirt like hers to it, then it will cost you an additional Rs 7,000! Now, if you sum it up, the entire outfit, the same as Katrina's will cost you approximately Rs 17,000! So, for those who want to get this outfit, you know where to head. Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Mangalsutra And Gives Glimpses Of Her New Home, Netizens Are All Hearts (View Pics).

Coming to her professional commitments, Katrina will have a very busy year ahead. She's already shooting for the next instalment of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan and also has her next with Vijay Sethupathy. Besides this, she has a horror-comedy, Phone Bhooth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).