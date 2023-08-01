Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is still waiting for the right project to enter Bollywood. And while she's at it, let's take a moment to appreciate her amazing jewellery collection. If you are a bride-to-be or simply a doting bridesmaid who wants to look her best, we suggest you start bookmarking these pretty choker designs from Keerthy's collection. Chokers are back in trend and with wedding season coming up, it's only wise that you are in sync with the new trends. Bholaa Shankar Teaser: Keerthy Suresh, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film’s Glimpse To Be Dropped Today at THIS Time (View Poster).

From traditional temple jewellery to modern design that's a blend of different gemstones, Keerthy has a good collection of all. One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that she's a jewellery lover and loves having some statement pieces in her wardrobe. On days when she's planning to wear something traditional, Keerthy will always include either a choker or statement earrings as her accessories. Her collection is neither too heavy nor too simple and that makes it desirable for almost everyone. Maamannan OTT Release: Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh’s Film To Stream on Netflix From THIS Date!

To check out a few of her stunning designs, have a look at some of her pictures below.

Pearl Lover

So Graceful

As Delicate As It Could Be

Boho Love

Emerald Lover

One Stunning Design

Who's Prettier? Keerthy or Her Choker?

So, which is your favourite choker design from her collection?

