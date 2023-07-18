Maamannan is a political thriller written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh had released in theatres on June29 and it had opened to mixed response from audience. Maamannan is now all set to be streamed on Netflix. It will be available to watch on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages from July 27. Maamannan Review: Here’s What Rajinikanth Has To Say About Mari Selvaraj – Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Political Thriller.

Maamannan On Netflix

VADIVELU, UDHAYANIDHI, FAHADH, KEERTHY, MARI SELVARAJ AND AR RAHMAN TOGETHER!! We’re seeing stars🤩#Maamannan, coming to Netflix on the 27th of July!🍿#MaamannanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Fl8ulKvdID — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)