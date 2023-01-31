Scandal actress Kerry Washington celebrates her birthday on January 31. While the actress is missing from the acting scenario these days, she's currently busy directing her forthcoming series, Reasonable Doubt. And slaying in her appearances simultaneously. Kerry was always a terrific dresser and her charming persona often helped her deliver some of the mesmerising looks of that time. She was a red carpet regular and even made a mark when she flaunted her baby bump in style on the red carpet. Six Triple Eight: Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey to Lead Tyler Perry's Netflix Film.

From shining like a golden girl in her sequined attire to slaying in a sexy sheer outfit on the red carpet, Washington's red carpet journey has been phenomenal. She's known for picking impressive designs that carefully help her position as one of the best-dressed on the red carpet. She rarely disappoints with her choices and her closet is so perfect that there's no scope for improvement whatsoever. Kerry Washington's birthday is a good opportunity for us to reminisce about some of her best fashion avatars from the recent past. So, here we go. Emmys 2019: Maisie Williams AKA Arya Stark Accidentally Photobombs Kerry Washington on the Purple Carpet! (View Pic).

Like a Shining Star

Kerry Washington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bond Girl Vibes

Kerry Washington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style

Kerry Washington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All that Glitters is Gold

Kerry Washington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Kerry Washington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot!

Kerry Washington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Carpet Favourite

Kerry Washington (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kerry Washington!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).