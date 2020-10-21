Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday today and while Kanye is busy planning his future presidential campaigns, we take the opportunity to reminisce some of her best fashion moments. Besides starring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim became a household name courtesy her bold fashion stints. She loves her curves and has a very effective way of flaunting them. From her iconic Paper magazine cover to some of her boldest fashion outings, including her street-style, Kim has managed to be a hot favourite with the masses time and again. National Daughter's Day 2020: From Kim Kardashian - North West to Beyonce - Blue Ivy Carter, a Look at Hollywood's Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duos (View Pics).

Kim's red carpet evolution has been remarkable. Besides posing with her man Kanye, she has also evolved as a celebrity figure who knows how to dress up right for the occasion. There was a time when she was criticised for her red carpet avatar but that's certainly a thing of the past now. Today, she's a name everyone looks forward to and she aces the art of 'fashion for curves' like no one else. As our favourite name of the Kardashian-Jenner clan gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a moment to remember some of her best fashion outings from the recent past. Kim Kardashian Oozes Sexiness In a Hot Pink Bikini While Chilling On a Beach (View Pics).

'Sheer' Perfection

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Bond Girl Outfit!

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nails Bodycon Dresses Like No One Else

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So CHIC!

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Acing Monochrome Fashion

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gold and Beautiful!

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian's so busy with her personal life! Now that her stint in KUWTK is ending, we are thinking of ways we can stay in touch with her. A fashionista always on the roll, she's a celebrity name we personally look up to. For someone who loves her sheer dresses and doesn't hesitate in adorning them publicly, Kim and her bold attempts are always a topic worth discussing.

We hope she has an eventful year ahead and here's looking raising a toast to her fashionable self. Happy Birthday, Kim, keep slaying!

