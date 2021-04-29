Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts a golden tan along friend Lala Anthony in a new social media post that captures the two twinning by a pool in bikinis. In the image, the two friends wear similar tiny tie-dye two-piece attires. In a second image, the two sun-bathe flaunting perfect hour-glass figure. Kim Kardashian’s New Bikini Pic Brings Back Old Memories, As She Says ‘Take Me Back’.

"Extended holiday," Kim wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 3.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website. Lala wrote in the comment section: "Love this" Kim is currently going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. They have four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. Kim Kardashian Soars Temperature By Sharing Her Bikini Pics on Instagram, Captions It 'Always Find Your Light'.

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Two months after Kim Kardashian filed divorce papers, Kanye has asked for joint custody of the kids. Kim had filed for divorce on February 19 this year, after seven years of marriage.

