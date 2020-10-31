Kim Kardashian turned 40 and the internet broke down. The bash was massive that took place on a private island. Although she also became the target of backlash ever since HOT photos & videos of her birthday getaway to The Brando Resort in Tahiti amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, this event saw some of the most amazing swimsuits look. However, one of the looks shared by Kim Kardashian is going viral. The XXX-tra sultry slow-motion clip shows Kim in a barely-there neon green string bikini.

The super HOT video shows Kim K seductively emerging out from the island's clear blue water in the little bikini. The barely-there swimsuit consisted of a triangle top that gave Kardashian plenty of support and a thong-style bottom. Before making her way towards the shore, Kim popped up from the water and moved her soaking wet hair out of her face. She stylishly wiped the water from her eyes while playing with her hair flaunted her enviably toned tummy and curvy figure.

Watch Kim K in a barely-there green bikini video:

View this post on Instagram 🔫🏝💚 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 30, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

She slicked her hair back one more time and then channelled her inner Baywatch babe as she walked towards the camera. Kim, adjusting her bikini bottoms, flashed a smile at the camera before the video came to an end. Resting in the background of Kardashian's brief video were some of her party attendees and a large amount of tropical greenery. The setting served as the perfect backdrop for Kim's post, which has already received over 1million likes on Instagram.

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian received 'the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime' from husband Kanye West for her 40th birthday: a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder tweeted: "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad." Kardashian shared several photos from her party on social media on Tuesday, which showed that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

