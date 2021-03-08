We believe that spring's much loved hue, yellow and its variants makes everything just beautiful! Kirti Kulhari showed us just how! A powerhouse of talent, she is back to impressing with signature on-screen brilliance. She features as Anuradha Chandra in the recently released second season of the Disney+Hotstar web series, Criminal Justice. The promotions of the same have been an interesting and engaging, to say the least as Kriti has teamed up with the fashion stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When. A recent saree style of hers in the bright sunshine from the homegrown label of Saundh. Inspired by the Ottoman rugs, the cyber yellow cotton saree featured scallop detailing, intricate embroidery snd handmade tassels. Kirti has carved a fine repertoire of films like Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). But she catapulted to fame as Anjana Menon in the Emmy nominated Amazon Prime Original Four More Shots Please! On the fashion front, Kirti goes on to spin a chic style play that's in sync with contemporary and traditionalist sensibilities in equal measures all whilst oozing understated elegance. She ups the ante with a flawless beauty game and a textured wavy short hairstyle.

Criminal Justice is a crime thriller web series is based on Criminal Justice by Peter Moffat, adapted for India by Shridhar Raghavan streaming on Hotstar, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia starring Pankaj Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles. Here's a closer look at Kirti's saree style. Kirti Kulhari: Time to Raise Voice Against the Brutal Crime of Marital Rape.

Kirti Kulhari - Yellow Charm

It was a cyber yellow saree from Saundh worth Rs.9,995. A striped collared and exaggerated sleeved blouse, jewellery by Shri Paramani, slicked back hair and nude glam completed her look. Wow! Kirti Kulhari Repurposed Her Award Night Crisp Pantsuit Style for Women Fitness Magazine This Month!

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer Netflix film, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller.

