Kriti Sanon Gives 'Black Widow And Catwoman' Like Vibes In This Dabboo Ratnani Photo-Shoot, Actress Asks Filmmakers To Cast Her In a Superhero Film!

The Bollywood celebs are right now stuck in their respective homes. Hence, they do not have much of a choice than posting throwback pictures and videos. From digging up old albums to reminiscing the vacations they took, that's all what they have been doing for almost a month now. Sticking to this trend, B-town actress Kriti Sanon posted throwback pictures from her photo-shoot for Dabboo Ratnani. The photographer is known to give some of the popular shots to the celebs and fans have loved some of them too. Ananya Panday Is Drop Dead Sultry in Leather Pants, Metallic Jacket and a Coy Vibe for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020!.

For this particular shoot, Kriti went all-black. She chose this latex outfit that gives 'BlackWidow cum CatWoman vibe' as she says in her caption. She also posted a cheeky appeal to the filmmakers and hinted that she was ready to do a superhero role! She wrote, "Doing a super chic action/superwoman role is definitely on my wish list! Directors and makers- are you listening??" Check out the photos below.

Well, we are sure that most of the actresses must be missing these amazing dolling up sesh for some quirky photo-shoot. Speaking of Kriti's desire, we wonder if the makers have heard her for she is ready with the costume already! After all, a good start is like work half done, isn't it? How did you like Kriti's this look? Do let us know in the comments section below.