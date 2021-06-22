Kriti Sanon is back to making fashion appearances and her recent outing includes an all-black look. The Heropanti actress' stylist, Sukriti Grover took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest outing and they certainly bowled us over. While Sanon is known for putting her best fashion foot forward, this recent attempt was definitely amongst her best ones yet. It was a rather simple outfit with no extraordinary detailing and yet looked so chic! Kriti Sanon Birthday Special: A Bona Fide Stunner Who Weaves Magic With All Her Appearances (View Pics).

Kriti Sanon paired her one-off shoulder top with black ankle-length pants and slayed in her #ootd. She completed her look with black heels, nude lips, dewy makeup and hair styled in simple waves. With no major jewellery but just a pair of earrings and finger rings to go with, she kept her styling minimal but elegant. Kriti Sanon Goes From 'Videsi' to 'Desi' in Just 24 Hours, Which Look Impressed You More?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti is certainly amongst the busiest actors in the industry currently. She's waiting for the release of Mimi, a drama where she plays the role of a surrogate mother and also has three big releases in the pipeline. She has Adipurush with Prabhas, Bachchan Panday with Akshay Kumar and finally Bhediya, a horror-comedy with Varun Dhawan. And with such amazing projects already in her kitty, it suffices to say that she's set to rule over Bollywood in the coming years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).