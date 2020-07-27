On days when Kriti Sanon isn't registering multiple hits at the box office, she's either busy strutting in style during her film promotions or simply posing as a muse for a designer. With the help of her ace stylist, Sukriti Grover, Sanon is able to don some amazing styles and creations, one appearance at a time. From traditional silhouettes to contemporary designs, Kriti has learned to master the art of brilliant styling and there's no stopping her today. With her chic choices and the ability to nail them to the hilt, she has positioned herself as a fashionista you can look up to. Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput Kapoor, Who Aced the Fuchsia Pink Jumpsuit Style by Ridhi Mehra?

Kriti's personal styling can be pretty simple at times but there are days when she prefers thinking out of the box. Adding an oversized 'bindi' to go out with her outfit or simply opting for a wet hair look to go with the soiree, the decisions defer but the outcome is always consistent - it has to and is always brilliant. Her appearances have certainly developed with time and today, she's more confident in her approach. While her choices vary, she also prefers a wide range of colours in her wardrobe. There's never a dull moment in her life and she ensures, it doesn't reflect in her closet either. Kriti Sanon Goes From 'Videsi' to 'Desi' in Just 24 Hours, Which Look Impressed You More?

As Kriti gears up to celebrate her 30th birthday this year, here's picking 10 of her best outings from our list of favourites. Have a look...

In Deme Love

In Shehlaa Khan

In Sukriti & Aakriti

In Manish Malhotra

In Rohit Bal

In Raw Mango

In Zara Umrigar

In Monisha Jaising

In Manish Malhotra

In Monisha Jaisingh

A Manish Malhotra loyalist, Kriti seldom picks a different name when it comes to her traditional choices. Once a stunner, always a stunner and when it comes to Kriti, the always can also be replaced with 'forever' a stunner. She had quite a dream debut in Bollywood and she ensured she didn't let it go in vain. Today, she definitely finds a place in every director's wish-list and there's no looking back for her. Here's raising a toast to her infallible self and wishing her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Kriti!

