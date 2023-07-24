Margot Robbie is not the only celeb whose Barbie-inspired looks have made us fall in love with pink all over again. Kylie Jenner embraced the Barbiecore trend much before her. The popular member of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, Kylie's sartorial statements have always been a hot topic of discussion, especially when she decides to make pink look hot and not cute. Kylie has dished out some major fashion goals in pink and with Barbie releasing this week, it's only wise that we highlight them. Kylie Jenner's Street Style Looks That Are So Easy to Carry!

From latex mini dresses to matching separates, Kylie has picked all these different silhouettes in pink and we continue to obsess over them. The way she carries these pink attires is phenomenal and the more we say, the less it would justify. With her curves to flaunt and a pout that's so remarkable, Jenner makes all her different looks eye-popping. If you love pink and want to go Kylie Jenner's way, we suggest you seek some inspiration from her pictures below. We have scouted the best of her pink looks, so you don't have to go hunting. Now, without taking any more time, let's get started, shall we? 5 Sheer and Sexy Outfits from Kylie Jenner's Wardrobe That Are Too Damn Wild!

Yummy Mummy

Pink Athleisure!

Keeping it Glamorous But Formal

Wild Child

Make Way for Her

If Barbie Wore OTT Fashion

Keeping it Sexy

Making Pink Look Cute

So, guess Kylie Jenner has forever been our Barbie, right?

