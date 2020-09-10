Kylie Jenner loves flaunting her King-size life, doesn't she? The makeup mogul whose cosmetic brand is extremely popular with the buyers is using all her time in doing kinds of stuff that we can only imagine about. Travelling to Paris, taking trips in private jets and multiple holidays are few of the many things keeping her occupied these days. While she recently launched her new line of makeup collection, Kylie's been consistently dominating our Instagram feed with her one too many uploads. Kylie Jenner's Hot and Happening Instagram Post Will Make You Sweat (View Pics).

Jenner's recent Instagram pictures see her dress up in white chic pants with pink off-shoulder crop and it's all things charming. But hey, what's with her cute little matching handbag! We assume it's an OG Birkin and Kylie certainly doesn't have to think twice before splurging an exorbitant amount on something as little but also cute as this Birkin. This handbag definitely finds a place in the list of most iconic handbags in fashion history. We bet daughter Stormi has her eyes on Mamma's envious collection already. Kylie Jenner Dishing Out Some 'Red' Hot Fashion Goals in her Black Crop Top and Faux Leather Pants (View Pics).

Check Out Kylie Jenner's New Handbag

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Kylie's obsessed about these luxurious labels, she ensures daughter Stormi inherits the same passion. Stormi Webster already had an amazing range of handbags in her personal closet and she likes flaunting them like everyone else. Well, as they say, like mother like daughter!

