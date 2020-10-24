This is the first virtual LFW that we are witnessing and honestly, the response for which has been underwhelming. With barely-there showstoppers and little excitement, the annual Lakme Fashion Show event in Mumbai has received a lukewarm response and while collections have certainly come out stunning, the discussion about the same has been restricted. On day four of LFW 2020, we had Cocktail actress Diana Penty strutting in style on-ramp and her pictures from which have flooded our Instagram feed. The event as we know was virtual this year and the show was recorded with no audience. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Set the Fashion Ball Rolling for the New Season (View Pics).

Diana walked the ramp for designer Disha Patil and her collection was hugely inspired by four geometric symbols—the Seed of Life, Flower of Life, the Sri Yantra and Metatron’s Cube. With elegant designs and some beautiful cut blouses, the collection overall was like for sore eyes. Diana was the showstopper and she definitely and obviously had the best outfit from the lot. The colour palette was filled with soft shades of white, grey and pink and they looked delightful together.

Diana Penty at LFW 2020

Diana Penty at LFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Manish Malhotra had earlier opened the ceremony with Kartik Aaryan walking for his Ruhaaniyat collection. While the tradition has Kareena Kapoor Khan pulling down the curtains as a showstopper, we are yet to hear an official announcement for the same. Previously Bebo has flaunted her baby bump in style for Sabyasachi and we hope this time's no different. Until then, let's keep admiring Diana and her ramp walk.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).