Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Shraddha Kapoor Brings Down the Curtain for Pankaj & Nidhi Show (View Pics)

Shraddha Kapoor for Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Lakme Fashion Week 2020 is going on in full swing in the city and our Bollywood beauties have already sashayed down the ramp for one too many designers. After Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal gave a colourful start to this big fashion week, other prominent names like Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Aditya Roy Kapur and now Shraddha Kapoor were quick to follow the suit. The Street Dancer 3D actress turned the showstopper for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi's new collection that was all about the metallic affair. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Soha Ali Khan and Esha Gupta Charm With Their Funky Looks on the Runway (See Pics).

Shraddha's showstopper outfit was an off-shoulder dress where she paired her fringed top with simple black pants. The girl surely enjoyed her walk and we were so glad to see her own the ramp for a change. It's very rare that you get to see the Aashiqui 2 actress turn a muse or a showstopper for any designer at the fashion weeks. But when she does, she ensures that she hits all the right notes. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns as a Ritu Kumar Showstopper (View Pics).

The finale of Lakme Fashion Week will take place on February 16, 2020. Designer Amit Aggarwal has been chosen to display his collection at the finale and Lakme's brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to walk for him. The excitement for same is damn high within us and we can't wait to see how Bebo sets the ramp on fire once again.