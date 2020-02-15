Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Soha Ali Khan and Esha Gupta Charm With Their Funky Looks on the Runway (See Pics)

Esha Gupta, Soha Ali Khan at LFW (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The extravagant Lakme Fashion Week 2020 s currently in its day 4 and we can't get enough of the brilliant fashion showcased here. Each year, designers experiment with fabrics, colours and bring forth new trends with their shows. After Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and others walked down the runway on Valentine's day, we saw Soha Ali Khan and Esha Gupta setting the runway on fire with their looks on day 4. The two actresses walked the ramp for designer Shahin Manan. Titled 'Fernweh', a German word which means the longing for far-off places, the collection comprised of pieces revolving around travel. The collection showcased some amazing unconventional styles and it was nice to see Esha and Soha experiment with them. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Set the Fashion Ball Rolling for the New Season (View Pics).

Soha was seen wearing a super funky pair of separates but what caught our eye was her amazing black boots. Also for those who have watched Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before, they will remind you of Lara Jean's black shoes. Esha Gupta was seen wearing a much colourful, floral avatar as opposed to Soha's gothic look. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Diana Penty for Shivan & Narresh and Tabu for Gaurang Shah Exhibit Glamour on the Ramp (View Pics).

Check Out Soha Ali Khan's Look Here:

Soha Ali Khan at LFW (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's Esha Gupta's Look at LFW:

Esha Gupta at LFW (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Earlier in a statement, speaking about walking the ramp for Shahin Manan, Soha said, "I'm well-prepped to break barriers and flaunt Shahin's unconventional sense of style. Her unique visionary carefully knitted into every outfit marks an imaginative style statement. Can't wait to Shine for Shahin,"