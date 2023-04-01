Terminator: Dark Fate actress Mackenzie Davis celebrates her birthday on April 1. Besides being an actress the Canadian-born is also a producer and a model. And well, that's evident from the way she dresses up. Blessed with her tall and lean frame, Mackenzie manages to nail all her red-carpet outings with her signature aplomb. From attending the Oscar after-party to movie promotions and other formal events, she's amongst the best-dressed celebs for the night. Terminator: Dark Fate First Reactions - Critics Tag Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton's New Outing as a Well-Made and Worthy Sequel.

From picking something as bright as a neon green outfit to a classic little black dress (LBD), Davis attempts all these different stunning looks and nails them to the hilt equally. There's never a dull moment in her closet and we simply love the way she presents herself on the red carpet. Typical is not the word in her sartorial dictionary and while you may initially resist the idea of falling for her, she will compel you to fall eventually. To elaborate more on her stunning style statements, let's check out her best red carpet-moments, shall we? Happiest Season Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis's Lesbian Christmas Rom-Com Looks Super Cute (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday, Mackenzie Davis!

