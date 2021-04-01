Mackenzie Davis, The Martian actress celebrates her birthday on April 1. While she's the new Canadian that we are fond of, let us name some reasons for it. Of course, she's a talented actress and has proved her range in various releases but she's also terrific when it comes to her red carpet outings. She's someone with a very peculiar taste in fashion and she loves unusual choices. With no typical designs in her wardrobe, Mackenzie is known for picking anything and everything that's even remotely off-beat. Happiest Season Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis's Lesbian Christmas Rom-Com Looks Super Cute (Watch Video).

Mackenzie Davis' fashion choices have always been admirable. From picking a neon-green outfit by Delpozo to something chic and trendy enough by Fendi, she has always been an admirer of atypical fashion and her stylist does a commendable job in helping her pick such similar designs. A fashionista who's always on the roll, she has managed to strike a chord with fashion aficionados over the years. A red carpet marvel with a brilliant taste in fashion, her outings have stunned on multiple occasions.

Speaking of which, as she gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her most ravishing fashion outings. Keep scrolling to know our favourites.

Unfortunately for all Terminator fans, Mackenzie has a rather sad update. In one of her earlier interactions when the actress was asked if there's any plan to have a sequel of it, she denied it completely. "I really loved the movie and I’m so proud of what we did, but there wasn’t a demand for it [at the box office] and to think that there’d be a demand for a seventh film is quite insane. You should just pay attention to what audiences want – and they want new things and I want new things," she had said and it pretty much serves as a conclusion.

Well, if not Terminator then something else! We definitely hope to see Davis in more such exciting outings and hope that she announces her next projects very soon. On a parting note, here's wishing her tons of happiness and a very exciting new year.

