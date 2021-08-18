Madelaine Petsch, your beloved Cheryl Blossom from Riverdale celebrates her birthday on August 18. While she portrays the role of a chic fashionista who has an affinity for red lipsticks in her popular CW show, she's nothing different in real life. Madelaine, also a YouTuber is extremely involved when it comes to her appearances and loves taking the red carpet by storm. A fashion enthusiast who rarely goes wrong in this department, she's a force to reckon with. Petsch can easily be your idol when it comes to taking inspiration for some jaw-dropping appearances. Cole Sprouse Attends Another Black Lives Matter Protest, Days After Getting Arrested in Santa Monica's Peaceful Demonstration (View Pics).

We have seen Madelaine Petsch drop some major style bombs on us. Be it her Oscar after-party dress or any other promotional outing, trust her to be the best-dressed celeb in the room. With her charming looks and lean frame, the girl possesses to nail any damn silhouette that's been suggested to her. From pantsuits to cutesy dresses, Petsch has ruled our hearts with her one too many choices and every time she decides to step out, we know we need to bookmark it. A perfect candidate to give you some tips on how to get millennial fashion right, Petsch is a dream come true for all the fashion aficionados out there. How Riverdale Gave One of 2019’s Most Heartbreaking Episodes While Paying Tribute to the Late Luke Perry.

Speaking of Madelaine and fashion, let's cheer for her on this special day by rewinding the time and picking some of her best style moments.

Always a Fan of Nude Gowns

Madelaine Petsch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Checkmate!

Madelaine Petsch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Madelaine Petsch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Playsuit for Awards Night? Why Not!

Madelaine Petsch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Sheer' Beauty

Madelaine Petsch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Madelaine Petsch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ain't She the Cutest?!

Madelaine Petsch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madelaine is currently shooting for Jane but the shooting of which was halted due to COVID-19 cases. The actress was in New Mexico when two new cases of novel coronavirus alarmed the crew to take prompt action and they decided to halt the shoot for the next six days. In any case, the actress will most likely have a working birthday this year but we bet, she'll still enjoy it to the fullest. And while she does that, here's sending her tons of good wishes on her big day.

Happy Birthday, Madelaine! Have a great one.

