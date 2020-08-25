Malaika Arora is back to wooing our hearts with her multiple appearances for India's Best Dancer reality show. The yummy mummy of B-town is busy with her ravishing outings and we are certainly ogling at all her new pictures. From a stunning Benarasi saree by Raw Mango that will take you back in time to appreciate the country's rich heritage to a futuristic cool blue design by Amit Aggarwal, Arora is strutting in style in her gorgeous get-ups and her pictures are making us scream 'hot'. Haters Gonna Hate! Malaika Arora Shatters Beauty Standards By Flaunting Her Unshaved Armpit.

Malaika's recent fashion outing for this Sony TV reality show was a monochrome affair with the actress twirling in her stunning ensemble. The halter neck black and white dress with tassels all over gave a rather modish look to it and we are mesmerised. Malaika's all embellished outfit is helping her set some serious fashion goals and it's a pretty piece that we don't mind having in our wardrobes. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Malaika Arora Draped in a Red Raw Mango Saree Is Fashion Goals for the Festive Season! (View Pics).

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika further paired her outfit with matching black pumps, diamond danglers and hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Nude lips, rosy cheeks and smoky eyes complemented her look further. A complete winner, Mala's look had no shortcomings. Our approval rating is 5/5 and we're looking forward to more such stunning appearances by her.

