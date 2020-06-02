Malavika Mohanan Is Having a Striped Shirt, Denim Hot Pants Kinda Day in Lockdown!

Malavika Mohanan Lockdown Style

We have no qualms in expressing our irrevocable love for this South Indian trailblazer, Malavika Mohanan! Her keen and innate sensibilities of fashion and developing a distinct style set her apart from her contemporaries. Her ethnic fashion blog, The Scarlet Window, which in her own words was conceived owing to an eager desire to revive our native styles, and fuse it with the new-age trends to create wearable, contemporary Indian looks is a worthy testament to her sartorial tastes. A versatile stunner, Malavika is equally at ease and feels beautiful in a simple cotton sari with a nice pair of jhumkas as she does in luxe ensembles. The ongoing lockdown saw her take to the stillness of her home, curled up on the couch with a Woody Allen book, looking chic in a striped shirt and faded denim short pants. Malavika with her lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses and an exceptional perception of fashion often turns into a showstopper for eminent fashion designers. Recently, Malavika recycled a picture from a fun photoshoot for the cover of a magazine. A worthy example of sustainability, Malavika set an example and how!

Malavika Mohanan garnered critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017 but regularly finds herself amongst the best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town. Here's a closer look at her style. Malavika Mohanan Is All About Unruffled Pinkness As She Repurposes an Old Image for Reverie Magazine Cover This Month!

Malavika Mohanan - A Chic Day

A blue-white striped fitted striped shirt was teamed with distressed, faded denim hot pants. A high ponytail, barely-there glam completed her look. The images were courtesy of her father snd cinematographer, K. U. Mohanan. Malavika Mohanan in Sabyasachi Is Ethnic Checkmate at Every Level!

Malavika Mohanan Lockdown Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.