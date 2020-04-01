Malavika Mohanan in Sabyasachi Is Ethnic Checkmate at Every Level!

Malavika Mohanan in Sabyasachi for Master Audio Launch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A trailblazer that she is, Malavika Mohanan garnered critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. A media graduate, Malavika's keen interest in fashion stemmed into an Indian ethnic fusion blog called The Scarlet Window, which in her own words was conceived owing to an eager desire to revive our native styles, and fuse it with the new-age trends to create wearable, contemporary Indian looks. She is equally at ease and feels beautiful in a simple cotton sari with a nice pair of jhumkas as she does in luxe ensembles. Her lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses and an exceptional perception of fashion around her renders her a much sought after showstopper for eminent fashion designers. Malavika Mohanan, a certified style cynosure and an advocate of sustainable fashion never skips a chance to keep us looped on to her charismatic tirade. Styled by Pallavi Singh and Abhinav, Malavika lent her svelte frame to an intricately crafted Sabyasachi ethnic ensemble from the Winter 2019 collection. Sleek hair, opulent jewellery and dewy glam completed her look.

Not a trend hound but someone who loves choosing chic styles that flatter her frame all whilst keeping it together with a subtle but poignant beauty game, Malavika keeps her steady Instagram followers of 1.2 million hooked! Here is a closer look at her compelling ethnic style play that she spruced up for the audio launch of her next film, Master. Ahead of Master Audio Launch, Here’s a Still of Malavika Mohanan with Thalapathy Vijay

Malavika Mohanan - The Sabyasachi Muse

A wine red and green ensemble featuring embroidery and embellishments was aptly teamed with opulent jewellery featuring a choker and bangles from Jaipur Gems. Metallic strappy stilettos lent the ensemble a sleekness. Sleek hair with centre-parting and subdued glam of pink lips, defined eyebrows, delicately lined eyes, a small bindi, mildly blushed cheeks and contoured cheekbones completed her look. Is Malavika Mohanan’s Next Film with Farhan Akhtar?

On the professional front, Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander.