Malavika Mohanan Is All About Unruffled Pinkness As She Repurposes an Old Image for Reverie Magazine Cover This Month!

Malavika Mohanan for Reverie Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malavika Mohanan! The feisty millennial rose to fame with the critically acclaimed Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. The South Indian beauty with her doe shaped eyes, lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses turns into a muse as a showstopper for eminent fashion designers at major fashion weeks. Her brilliant perception of fashion is translated and reflected in her Indian ethnic fusion blog called The Scarlet Window. A versatile stunner who is equally at ease in a simple cotton sari with a nice pair of jhumkas, she amps up the glamour quotient as the mood demands. As a certified style cynosure and an advocate of sustainable fashion never misses a chance to amaze us. As the cover girl for Reverie magazine this month, Malavika repurposed an image from a fun photoshoot that she had done a few months ago. Reimagining and reinventing the image, we love the recycling vibe that Malavika echoes with this cover. Furthermore, this functionality stresses upon the current need of the hour - staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

Malavika features in a special segment titled Our Crush For The Season in the magazine. The photoshoot was lensed by Nuno Oliveira and styled by Esha Amiin. The glam was helmed by makeup artist Niti Goenka and hairstylist Nishi Singh. The location was JW Marriott Sahar. Malavika Mohanan in Sabyasachi Is Ethnic Checkmate at Every Level!

Malavika Mohanan - Pinkness Galore

A strapless pink mini dress with ruffled sleeves and a sweetheart neckline from SRS Store was complimented with textured wavy hair and nude glam. Ahead of Master Audio Launch, Here’s a Still of Malavika Mohanan with Thalapathy Vijay.

Here are some more images from the fun photoshoot that Malavika had done.

Malavika Mohanan Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malavika will be seen in the Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.