He is who we can call in contemporary terms, the first ever fashion influencer. Having dabbled as a.couturier, costume stylist, entrepreneur, and a revivalist, he entered Bollywood and revamped the scene with his one-of-a-kind approach to costume designing, courtesy an avid love for cinema. He is attributed to have not just initiated an inimitable aesthetic to costume

design but also notched it up by styling for the country’s leading actors rendering them as style icons. He turns a year older today. His eponymous label, with its varied, vibrant and vivacious collection over the years has witnessed some withstanding signature styles like the much in vogue sequinned saree. A festive staple for the celebrity wardrobes, this frame swathing six yard with it's apparent glory needs a worthy validation today. The sequinned saree, draped by the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol Devgan, Nushhratt Bharucha, Tara Sutaria, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, deserves a dekko.

Walk down the memory lane with us as we reminisce some of the finest sequinned moments that redefine timeless elegance one saree at a time from his brilliant collections. Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kartik Aaryan in Manish Malhotra’s Ruhaaniyat Collection Looks Elegantly Royal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Styled by Mohit Rai, it was peach sequinned saree with a nude gold blouse, a dainty necklace, textured hair, smudged eyes and nude lips.

Karisma Kapoor

For Karisma, it was a black sequinned saree paired off with a halter neck blouse, a clutch, an elegant updo and pink lips.

Kajol Devgan

Styled by Radhika Mehra, it was a midnight blue sequinned saree with a dainty choker, defined smudged eyes and pink lips.

Kriti Sanon

Styled by Sukriti Grover, it was a traditional glamorous sequinned saree paired off with a halter neck blouse, statement earrings, a gajra adorned hairdo and subtle makeup.

Mrunal Thakur

It was a blush berry saree teamed with a choker, sleek hair and defined eyes.

Bhumi Pednekar

Styled by Pranita Shetty, it was a sequinned saree in red paired off with a black low cut blouse, a low bun and nude glam.

Janhvi Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi flaunted an updated version of the sequinned saree featuring Swarovski sheathing. Wavy hair and nude glam accompanied.

Tara Sutaria

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, it was a silver grey sequinned saree with a matching blouse in satin. A dainty necklace, sleek hair and subtle makeup accompanied.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, it was a lavender toned sequinned saree with a velvet blouse, wavy hair, statement earrings and subtle makeup.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Styled by Chandini Whabi, it was a yellow sequinned saree paired with a silver ombre blouse, nude pink lips and an updo.

Katrina Kaif

For an ad shoot, Katrina flaunted a grape rose toned ombre sequinned saree with a pearl and gold necklace, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Sonam Kapoor Rocks The Manish Malhotra Saree In a Majestic Photo-Shoot By The Shore.

Manish Malhotra, with a prolific career spanning 29 years has influenced a whole generation or two of India. Here’s wishing the designer a happy birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

