Sonam Kapoor Rocks The Manish Malhotra Saree In a Majestic Photo-Shoot By The Shore (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bet on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to make the most of the outfits that she dons. The actress is loved for her fashionable choices. The co-owner of a fashion brand herself, how could she not get things done right? Well, her latest outing is also a proof of the same. The Aisha star looked drop dead gorgeous in a plain saree and exquisite high end jewellery. The simple ethnic wear got a dash of glamour, all thanks to our style-conscious Bollywood diva! A Charmer in a Charming Outfit! Sonam Kapoor's All Glam Look for the Night is a Winner.

In the latest photo-shoot, Mrs Ahuja wore an off-white saree with lacy border by Manish Malhotra. This shoot alongside a shore was for Jannah High Jewellery Collection. The star carried the precious emerald gems by Bulgari, in the form of statement earrings and necklace. Her makeup was done perfectly by Arti Nayar, especially the eyes. The winged eyeliner on fleek with a diamond stud at the end of it just changed the whole game. Her mid-parted hair was styled into a braided bun by Alpa Khimani. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, she looked regal. Check out the pictures below.

Sonam In The Manish Malhotra Number

A Starry Close-Up

Posing By The Beach

Eye Drama On Fleek

No wonder that the fans and the admirers of Sonam K Ahuja always look upon to her when it comes red carpet appearances. Be it a desi outing or be it an international event, the stunner knows to experiment boldly and beautifully at any given point of time. How did you like Sonam's latest shoot?