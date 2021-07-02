Margot Robbie celebrates her birthday on July 2. The Harley Quinn in the DC Universe is currently amongst the top Hollywood actresses whose name is probably on every director's wishlist. Leonardo Di Caprio's The Wolf of the Wall Street was the turning chapter in her Hollywood career and she hasn't looked back ever since. She has certainly come a long way in the industry and is also actively involved as a producer besides being a brilliant actress. Taylor Swift Joins Christian Bale, Margot Robbie in David O Russell's Star-Studded Film.

On days when she isn't ruling our hearts with her acting abilities, she's making heads turn with her terrific appearances. From Chanel to Elie Saab, Robbie has probably nailed all the different designs by all the prominent brands on the red carpet. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she has the ability to pull off any damn design that her stylist decides to throw her at. A fashionista who's always on the roll, Robbie has successfully managed to find a place for herself in our list of best-dressed celebrities. Her appearances are delightful and she's eye candy forever. Margot Robbie Announces Break From Social Media.

On Margot Robbie's birthday this year, we take a look at some of her best appearances where she slayed like no one else.

In Chanel

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Saint Laurent

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Margot Robbie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn in James Gunn's Suicide Squad. Post her stint as the DC character in the first Suicide Squad movie, Robbie also had her own spin-off movie, Birds of Prey based on the same character and she received much acclaim for her portrayal. She was also a part of Bombshell and it was critically acclaimed as well.

Margot is definitely amongst the most respected names in Hollywood and we bet she'll have an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, 'Queen'!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).