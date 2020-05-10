Mother's Day 2020: Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen - Just Naming Some Super Stylish Moms in Hollywood (View Pics)

Most stylish Moms in Hollywood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Firstly, before reading this article, just go and give your mum the tightest hug possible. She definitely deserves it. For all the times you cried and for all the times you laughed, she was always there right beside you, either giving you a shoulder to cry on or simply relishing your happiness. She's probably loaded with all the good qualities one can imagine but this article is specially dedicated to those who are taking Hollywood by storm, one outing at a time. Being a working mother is the toughest job on this planet and staying away from her kids is a nightmare for her. Yet they juggle like an artist between their different roles and it's time we pen few admirable words for them. Mother's Day 2020: Here's How to Say Mom in Different Languages to Express Your Love On This Special Day.

Speaking of Hollywood, fashion has always been a remarkable aspect to discuss, hasn't it? Especially for the ones who believe in being superheroes on the red carpet. From Blake Lively to Angelina Jolie, Hollywood has witnessed some amazing mums and fashion icons in real life. On international mother's day, here's paying an ode to all those fashionistas who inspired us to take our fashion game seriously - no matter what age you are. Mother's Day 2020: From Backstreet Boys' Perfect Fan to Justin Bieber's Turn To You - 7 International Tracks That Are Perfect to Dedicate to Your Mom (Watch Videos).

From flaunting their baby bumps in style to acing their post-maternity wardrobe, these names have always been so inspiring on so many different levels. Let's have a look at some of them...

Blake Lively

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blake continues to channel her inner Serena Van Der Woodsen no matter what the occasion is. A mum to two gorgeous kids, her wardrobe is synonymous to her surname -lively. She's a fashion force to reckon with and her outings are always so marvellous.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jolie's personal styling is more polished and it resembles British fashion on some levels. Her love for trench coats and obsession for black outfits on the red carpet has all snowballed into us going gaga over her.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She may be a princess in reel life but her closet in real life is nothing less than royal. She has a refined taste when it comes to fashion and her outings are synonymous with same. Every time she steps out of her apartment and we think of addressing her as the Great Queen of Genovia.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chrissy is a darling and her sartorial affair on the red carpet is always so charming. From plunging necklines to thigh-high slits, Teigen is game for anything and everything when it comes to making remarkable appearances.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Though she's relatively new to Hollywood, Gal has already wooed us enough with her fashion extravaganza. She's wonderfully decked up for all the occasions and knows how to carry herself with so much panache. A superhero in real life and a super and fashionable mum in real - she has her departments sorted.

But hey, while you are busy admiring their wardrobe choices, don't forget to appreciate them for the beautiful and responsible mothers that they are. Also, Happy Mother's Day!