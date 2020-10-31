She is small screen's darling who went on to have a successful transition on to the silver screen. With her acting chops perfectly in place, Mouni sparks off a much delightful fashion game off-screen. Devoid of any fuss, Mouni equally pulls off affordable and high-end labels with equal and enviable elan. Additionally, her sheer ability to flit from a basic vibe to a glamorous one effortlessly is aided by an experimental streak with hues, silhouettes, cuts and fabrics. This is why she has a steady Instagram following of 14.8 million. All through the lockdown, Mouni took to the gram to share her random musings, fashion fabulousness and travel shenanigans. A recent holiday style saw her giving the wardrobe staple LBD (Little Black Dress) a sassy spin. An off shouldered, high- low hemline featuring a dress from the label, Deme Love by designer Gabriella Demetriades was chic AF. An instant charmer, Mouni perched on a contrasting grey chair amidst greenery for a slew of images.

Mouni has regaled the audiences and critics alike, first as Krishna Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and then as Shivanya in Naagin. Here's a closer look at her style. Mouni Roy Is Channeling That There-Is-Never-Wrong-Time-for-Polka-Dots Vibe!

Mouni Roy - A Dressy Holiday Affair

A bust rushing off shoulder high low hemline black dress by Deme Love worth Rs.8,500 was paired off with well-manicured shimmery nails, mildly smokey eyes, nude pink lips, a delicate gold necklace, shades and cool flip flops. Mouni Roy Is Fit, Fab and Sexy As She Flaunts Those Abs In Her Latest Instagram Post.

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.

