Naomi Scott celebrates her birthday on May 6. The Charlie's Angel or should we call her our new Jasmine, Scott has made quite an impression in Hollywood. While we continue to admire her talent, there's also her phenomenal style file that we need to discuss. With her big wide eyes and a rather charming face, Scott manages to captivate our eyeballs while also stealing everyone's thunder with her choice of outfits. She's a red carpet darling who never needed an introductory course on how to slay. Anatomy of a Scandal: Naomi Scott Joins Netflix Series Based on Sarah Vaughan's Bestselling Novel.

Naomi's fashion choices have been wonderful if nothing else. Right from her movie premieres to awards ceremonies, she has boggled our minds with her amazing outfits and style statements at all different events. We love the way she carries herself and that always looks effortless. Blame us for being biased (she's half Indian) but we love Naomi for her millennial vibe. Her outfits even resonate with Gen Z and that's a statement in itself. Besides Zendaya, if we see anyone ruling Hollywood for the next decade, it's Naomi Scott. As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her birthday today, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings from the past few years. Naomi Scott Birthday Special: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About Her Life.

In Armani

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Brandon Maxwell

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Burberry

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Miu Miu

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For those wondering if the 28-year old is single, let's break your heart for the answer is no. It's been almost seven years since she got hitched to professional; football player Jordan Spence and they look delightful together. And while believe Mr Spence will plan some celebration for his ladylove, here's also sending her warm hugs and tons of good wishes for her future. Happy Birthday, Naomi. Have a good one.

