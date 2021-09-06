Bond Woman, Naomie Harris celebrates her birthday today. Harris is an actor par excellence and her performance in Oscar-winning, Moonlight is hailed even today. Besides packing a punch with her solid acting talent, Naomie is also an ardent fashion enthusiast who delivers some amazing red carpet moments, one after another. Those who are impressed by her acting capabilities should definitely check out her sartorial moments that are worthy of all the hype. Swan Song: Awkwafina Joins Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris Starrer at Apple TV+.

Harris' fashion play is as easy as it can be. She likes keeping it simple and is also fuss-free in her choices. From a vibrant orange to a chic black, her colour palette extends to cater for a variety of tints, tones and shades and there's seldom a dull moment in her wardrobe. Though she loves her solid colour outfits, she's also a connoisseur of prints and doesn't miss a chance to flaunt her love for the same. Naomie definitely finds a place in our list of the best dressed Hollywood celebrities and there's no way, she's leaving her spot. To celebrate this big day and to honour the fashionista that she is, here's taking a look at some of her best fashion moments. Naomie Harris and Chiwetel Ejiofor To Star in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Showtime Series.

Love for Metallics

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orange on Red!

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jumpsuits Never Looked So Chic Before

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

White is Always Right

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Subtle Colours Never Disappoint

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold and Daring

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for White, Once Again!

Naomie Harris (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naomie will be next seen in Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, his last outing as James Bond. She will reprise her role as Eve Moneypenny and we are excited to see her in the same. The movie will release in India on September 30.

