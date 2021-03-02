Nathalie Emmanuel, the Missandei of Game of Thrones celebrates her birthday on March 2. While her character had a rather tragic ending on the show and was also a reason why Daenerys unleashed her wrath on The King's Landing, we loved her styling throughout the show. With darker tones and elaborate capes, Nathalie, as Daenerys' right hand was always well-dressed and made quite an impression. And while this is on-screen, off-screen too, Nathalie is a charmer, strutting in style in her elegant designs. Game of Thrones Actress Nathalie Emmanuel Calls Co-Star Emilia Clarke a ‘Beast’ for This Reason!

Nathalie Emmanuel's red carpet shenanigans have always been bold and terrific. With loud colours, unconventional silhouettes and oodles of sass, she's able to secure a place in our list of best-dressed celebs more often than not. For someone who doesn't restrict herself to picking any one design or a particular colour palette, she's game for experimentation and is a delight for any designer out there. As the birthday girl gets ready to celebrate her big day today, let's have a look at some of her sharp fashion outings. Game of Thrones Director Explains Why Daenerys Targaryen's Character Underwent Such a Drastic Change in the Finale Season.

Feeling Christmasy, Anyone?

'Cos Red on Red Carpet is So Cliche!

Orange is Indeed the New Black

Loving Her Styling in This One

Unleashing the Power of White

A Perfect Red Carpet Outfit

This Miu Miu Dress is Serving Some Fashion Goals

While this is about her personal life, coming to the professional one, she's collaborating with her GoT co-star, Jacob Anderson for a new project. They'll be coming together to raise funds for Place2Be, a charity organisation that provides counselling for children's mental health. It's a rather noble cause and we are looking forward to seeing them together. But until then, let's keep marvelling at her pictures, should we?

