National Denim Day 2020: Seven Super-Cool Facts About Denims That Will Make You Fall for the Material, Even More!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

It’s Denim Day, today, April 29, 2020. It is observed as an event in which people are encouraged to wear jeans (denim) to raise awareness of rape and sexual assault. The seriousness of the national event remains, but there are again many interesting facts about the clothing. Denim is one of the most popular materials on everyone’s wardrobe today, as the clothing makes all of us feel comfortable and empowered at the same time. Hundreds of fashion companies are selling items, made out of denim. The material is not limited to create jeans anymore. On National Denim Day 2020, it is interesting to know about some super-cool facts about denim, that will make you fall for the material, even more. Denim Day 2020: Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Irina Shayk Show You Why 'Denim' is the Love that Never Fades.

Only a few things are as classic and versatile, as denim. You can wear it a million different ways, and nail any occasion, with chic and comfort. Whether it is in the form of jeans, a dress, a jacket or a shirt, denim is a must in everyone’s wardrobe. Be it work or a party, denim is always in demand. On National Denim Day 2020, know some interesting facts about denim, we bet will surprise you.

1. Denim is believed to have been invented in Genoa, Italy, as far back as the 1500s. Yes, and it was made for the Italian navy to wear while on duty.

2. However, the material came from a French city called Nimes. “De Nimes,” French for “From Nimes,” gave the material its name.

3. Even the word ‘Jeans’ came from, ‘Genes,’ which is the French word for the city of Genoa.

4. Levi Strauss, is believed to be the man who popularised the materials in the 1870s. He made clothes for miners and other working-class people, as the materials were inexpensive, during the time.

5. It was not until the 1960s; people began to see denim as a sign of rebellion among young people.

6. Whenever, we hear denim, we automatically imagine, everything in blue, but the colour is actually created using indigo dye.

7. Levi Strauss, the creator of the famous brand Levi’s, never wore a pair of his own jeans. And only the outside is dyed in indigo, and the interior is left undyed.

There are various types of denim, with people experimenting with many styles. Fashion with jeans, which were a trademark in the 80s and 90s are back. While we continue our love for denim, wasn’t it fun to know all these interesting facts associated with the material? We know, we enjoyed it! Happy National Denim Day, everyone!