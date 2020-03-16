Neha Sharma, the Sunshine Girl Is All Smiles in a Frayed Ruffled Kangana Trehan Mini Dress!

Neha Sharma in Kangana Trehan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neha Sharma rose to fame with the 2007 Telugu movie Chirutha, and debuted in Bollywood with Crook: Its Good To Be Bad opposite, Emraan Hashmi. Making a buzz as an Instagram star with numerous beachy sojourns, replete with those stunning pictures, the actress is a hoot!

A trained dancer in Kathak, Neha happens to be trained in other dance forms of street hip-hop, Latin dancing salsa, merengue, jive and jazz from the Pineapple dance studio, London.

Neha Sharma took to a chic look that can easily be an evening vibe for the summers. A blush pink ruffled mini dress by designer Kangana Trehan was teamed with vinyl strapped sandals and subtle glam.

As a graduate from the National Institute Of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Neha is blessed with a toned body, a killer smile, luscious locks, and innocent looks. Neha channeled a peppy vibe with her fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi in tow. If breaking the internet with her too hot to handle pictures is mesmerizing then Neha is intent on making us sit up and notice her chic style play too. Here's a closer look. Neha Sharma Oozes Sexiness in Red Hot Bikini on the Latest Cover of Maxim Magazine.

Neha Sharma - Chic AF

Giving off those ballerina feels in an off-shoulder with cold cut, a belt detailing and a flared silhouette, Neha slipped into a pair of vinyl strapped sandals. A sleek ponytail and subtle glam completed her look.

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Kamla Devi. She will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Trish featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane. She also has an upcoming project with Nawazzuddin Siddiqui.