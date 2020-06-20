Nicole Kidman is a fashion force to reckon with and over the year, she has served us some delicious choices that have often placed her in different best-dressed lists. A charmer and a red carpet darling, Kidman's fashion extravaganza is like a sight for sore eyes. From being a Dior loyalist to occasionally trying her hand at different fashion houses, Nicole's different attempts have always been so distinct and yet never boring. She's among those few Hollywood divas who love carving an impression with each of their outings. Nicole Kidman Updates Her Fans About Her Ankle Injury, Says ‘I’m Back on the Right Track and Almost on the Right Foot’.

Nicole's fashion taste has definitely improved with time but the only thing that's remained constant is her ability to woo us with her choices. They were amazing then and they're more amazing now. While bold designs seldom find a place in her closet, there are times when the actress has simply sizzled in her daring outfit of the day. From movie promotions to awards ceremonies, this is the right place where you'll find some of her ravishing attempts from the recent past. Nicole Kidman Unveils Her Loving Nickname for Husband Keith Urban.

As the pretty woman gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we go back in time and reminisce some of her most brilliant red carpet outings. Have a look...

In Armani Prive

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nicole's love for fashion cannot be even. For someone who has ruled our hearts since forever, it can be tiresome to carry on her own legacy. But not for Nicole. She knows what she wants and she surely knows what you want to see her in. The actress rarely disappoints with her picks and even when she does, we are always inclined towards admiring her selection. Sorry, but that's what fans are expected to do. When it comes to us, she's a Goddess we don't mind worshipping.

Happy Birthday, Nicole.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).