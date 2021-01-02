The 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi is a force to reckon with. Be it impressing fans with her dancing skills to never missing the fashion mark, the diva exactly knows how to snatch the attention. And well, recently, she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram on the New Year's and boy she looked hot. From head to toe covered in shiny couture, Nora spelt magical. She captioned the fashionable post as 'New year... New me...Period!' and we are mesmerised with her alluring beauty. Fatehi never disappoints the style police and we love how she is perfect all the time. Nora Fatehi Casting a Black Spell With Her Stunning Fashion Outing (See Pics).

The babe's first post of the new year is stylish as well as sexy. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a floor-length body-hugging gown. If we had to say in fewer words than Nora is a sight to behold in her latest photos. The highlight of her outfit is that it flaunts her curvaceous body. Further to amp up the look, Nora went the soft curls way. Wow! Nora Fatehi Looks Like a Modern-Day Princess in a Pink Strapless Floor-Sweeping Gown From Marchesa (View Pics).

Check Out Nora Fatehi's Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Here's A Closer Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Well, fashion is a tricky business as one wrong step and there are many critics ready to slam celebrities left, right and centre. Over the years, Nora has been superb with her style which is commendable. Every look she puts up on Instagram is always flawless. Well done Nora for being fabulous in the fashion department. What do you think of Nora's latest look? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2021 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).