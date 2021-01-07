XXX-tra hot Ireland Baldwin is here to brighten up 2021 that has just begun. The bombshell stripped nude wearing nothing but a pair of black thigh-high boots taking Instagram by storm! Ireland, daughter of Hollywood stars Alex Baldwin and Kim Basinger is sizzling social media with her pictures and HOW! She stripped totally naked for steamy leaving fans gasping for breath. The beauty can be seen flaunting her curvy figure, leaving nothing for imagination in these latest pictures that are no less than a treat for the sore eyes. The gorgeous diva shared 3 snaps in a post that she captioned with "Thigh highs make my skin glow."

For the first one she can be seen sitting in a chair totally naked flaunting her boots staring into the distance. For the second picture, she can be seen climbing up the stairs wearing nothing and showing off her bare rear. The third one is a breathtaking selfie. The beauty was recently involved in some controversy and these pics come after that.

Ireland recently had to issue an apology after confusing the term 'Latinx'. She posted a statement about her stepmother's controversy reading, saying: "I simply want to say this and then nothing more. I am fully supportive of any individual of the Latinx community. I will continue to listen and learn." She was corrected by a follower from whom she learned that those from Spain are labelled as Spanish, Spaniards, or as Hispanic and Latina if you're from Latin America.

Nude Pics of Ireland Baldwin Take over Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by i r e l a n d 🍜 (@irelandbasingerbaldwin)

This is not the first time Ireland Baldwin went naked on Instagram. In 2019, she posted a picture of herself soaking in the summer from the roof of a New York City balcony naked. Surprisingly, father Alec Baldwin has something to comment. The model decided to go all bare to soak up the summer sun and Alec commented, "I'm sorry. What?" on his daughter's Instagram picture. Well, that was awkward. Ireland is also an animal-lover is now known for being an It Girl and her only film role to date saw her play a younger version of Kim Basinger's character in 2013 Sly Stallone movie Grudge Match.

