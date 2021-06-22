Nushrratt Bharuccha is keeping herself occupied with many projects under her belt. And while she gets ready to face the camera, her fans get an opportunity to marvel at her stunning clicks. Nushrratt's stylist, Nidhi Jeswani recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from one of her old appearances and it was a nice throwback that we loved to witness. The pictures belong to when the actress was busy with her Ajeeb Daastaans promotions and we must say, she looked ravishing in her choice of outfit. Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday: A Perfect Blend of Casual and Bold, Her Wardrobe Defines Millennial Fashion (View Pics).

Nushrratt picked a stunning white co-ord set for her media interaction and it certainly struck a chord with us. She paired her outfit with a chunky gold layered necklace that accentuated its deep neckline further. She opted for white strappy heels to go with her look. Highlighted cheeks, red lips, nude eyelids and simple, straightened hair completed her look further. A rather subtle outfit that looked dazzling, thanks to Nushrratt and her chutzpah. Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals How She Manages to Sleep After Watching Horror Films.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Besides her last outing in Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans, she'll be next seen in Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She also has Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Chhori in her kitty. With so many projects under her name, we can only expect her to take Bollywood by storm in the coming months.

