Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday today and while the year ahead looks exciting for her, let's quickly sing in a few praises for her style statements. Nushrratt has always been extremely smart with her choices and her appearances have often won us over. Even before she became the successful actress that she is today, Nushrratt was always a step ahead of her contemporaries, carefully putting her best fashion foot forward. Her chic outings coupled with some casual ones have always put her in our best-dressed category.

Nushrratt's dressing style is more simple, picking outfits that you will find in your personal wardrobes. Her style statements are more millennial where she emphasizes comfort and nothing else. From traditional drapes to modern cuts, she has a variety to offer and there's seldom any boring piece in her collection. While the actress is slowly climbing the ladder of Bollywood, she's also working with her already brilliant team of stylists who work hard to conceptualise every look of hers. Be it a promotional event or an awards night, she's always a name to look up to.

As Nushrratt Bharuccha gets ready to celebrate her birthday today, we name some of her best appearances from the recent past.

In Limerick

In Guapa

In House of Exotique

In Sonakshi Raaj

In Studio Medium

In Yousef Akbar

In Saisha Shinde

Coming to her professional life, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress was in Ayodhya shooting for her project before the lockdown was announced and had to return to the city. The shooting is expected to start once the situation normalises in the country. Until then, let's keep scrolling through pictures.

Happy Birthday, Nushrratt Bharuccha!

