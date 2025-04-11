Chhorii 2 Movie Review: When you’re watching a supposed horror movie and the first few attempted scares make you laugh more than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it’s hard to bounce back from that. Chhorii 2 is, unfortunately, that horror film that lacks both horror and genuine scares and is unintentionally funny in places. The story may be creepy on paper, but nearly every aspect of its execution is so ludicrous that you end up wondering what made the makers think this was a worthy follow-up to the first Chhorii, even though both the films are directed by the same man - Vishal Furia - and has the same lead star. ‘Chhorii 2’: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Horror Movie Sequel To Stream on Prime Video From THIS Date.

To be honest, I don’t remember much about the original Chhorii, though I do recall it being spooky enough and decently effective in combining horror with the social theme of female infanticide. Thankfully, I didn’t need to look it up again. In a very ‘natural’ bit of exposition, a cop named Samar (Gashmeer Mahajani) mansplains the events of the first film to the very person who lived through them - Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha).

To be fair to him, there’s a tail-end to that story that wasn’t shown in the first film, which adds a layer of mystery (that’s never properly explained) and explains the return of a villainous character. This segment also connects the then-pregnant Sakshi to Samar, who was a sub-inspector at the local police station during the events of that movie.

Watch the Trailer of 'Chhorii 2':

Seven years later, Sakshi is now a schoolteacher living in the city, staying at Samar’s house with her daughter Ishani (Hardika Sharma) and Rani (Pallavi Ajay), her fellow survivor. Samar and Sakshi share a platonic relationship, though we’re never clearly told why he’s hosting them rent-free (a vague reference to his mother is all we get). Ishani has a rare condition - her skin burns in the sun - so Sakshi keeps her indoors all the time, vitamin D deficiency be damned.

Despite all her precautions, the haunted past returns as her daughter is kidnapped and taken to her ex-husband’s eerie village. This time, Sakshi must face new supernatural threats in the form of Daasi Maa (Soha Ali Khan), who has black magic powers, and her creepy, mysterious and powerful lord, known to the villagers as Pradhan. There are also ghostly girls and way too many hallucinations.

‘Chhorii 2’ Movie Review - All Smoke, No Spooks

Chhorii 2 opens on a mildly spooky note with a scene involving ghostly twins leading a little girl astray - clearly inspired by The Shining. While not a fantastic start, it did momentarily bring back memories of the haunting sugarcane fields from the original. But the hope quickly fades as the film reveals itself to be anything but a good horror movie within the next couple of scenes.

A Still From Chhorii 2

The forced exposition, clunky explanation of Ishani’s condition (via possibly the most insensitive school principal ever seen on screen), and awkward character dynamics all contribute to a shaky start. The first CGI ghost jump scare made me laugh - not because I was scared, but because it genuinely looked funny. The film’s reliance on poor CGI throughout makes it hard to take any of the scares seriously. I’ve seen better effects in ’90s horror shows on Zee TV and Sony.

A Still From Chhorii 2

When Ishani is kidnapped and Sakshi and Samar return to the village, there's a flicker of hope. The introduction of Daasi Maa and her mysterious but ailing overlord seems like a step in the right direction, especially as the film attempts to link their folklore to the mistreatment of women. But save for a single chilling sequence involving a girl being forced into early menstruation, little else lands effectively.

There’s an overlong stretch where Sakshi wanders empty hallways encountering ghosts and hallucinations, but it drags on without a strong payoff. Things briefly pick up when she confronts an old nemesis, only for more awful CGI to ruin the tension.

‘Chhorii 2’ Movie Review - Poorly Written Characters

Daasi Maa is written as a morally grey character, but she’s no match for Mita Vasisht’s chilling presence in the original. Her third-act character turn—telegraphed from the start by her bond with Ishani—lands with a thud. As for the evil Pradhanji, terror would be the last thing that you would feel when you fully face the absurdity of his final reveal in a climax that involves an unintentionally hilarious game of hide-and-seek and way too much black smoke. Chhorii Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuchha and Mita Vasisht Are Both Too Good in This Chilling Tale With Some Creepy Surprises!

A Still From Chhorii 2

Samar is easily the film’s most pointless character. His consistent ineptitude as a cop is baffling. There’s a scene where he breaks into a well where the villains are hiding, only to be forgotten for a stretch - until the film suddenly remembers him and throws him into a ridiculous fight scene. At one point, he’s nearly lynched, but a few minutes later, he’s magically back on his feet fighting off scythe-wielding villagers.

A Still From Chhorii 2

Most performances are forgettable, though young Hardika Sharma does a decent job. Technically, the film falters on every front - from its TV-serial-like camerawork and uninspired background score to sketchy editing. I also noticed several sound sync issues in parts.

A Still From Chhorii 2

While the movie falls short in several areas, the most ridiculous part is undoubtedly how it ends - an abrupt cliffhanger that barely registers as shocking, only to immediately pivot to a message about the prevalence of child marriages in the country. Not only does this juxtaposition feel jarring and misplaced, but the data used is also from 2011! Did the numbers improve after that? Are we supposed to wait for the next instalment to find out? Please, for horror’s sake — no!

‘Chhorii 2’ Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Chhorii 2 ends up being a misfire on nearly every front. What could have been a chilling continuation of a promising horror tale is instead bogged down by weak writing, laughable VFX, half-baked characters, and a serious lack of genuine scares. Chhorii 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 1.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2025 01:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).